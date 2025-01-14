Destiny 2 update 8.1.5.3 patch notes fix Shadowshot in Vesper's Host The latest update for Destiny 2 balances a few weapon archetypes and Exotics while finally fixing problems in the recent dungeon.

Destiny 2 update 8.1.5.3 has arrived and Vesper’s Host runners are rejoicing. The patch notes have addressed a long-running problem that limited the use of Shadowshot in the dungeon, which could crash the game. Take a look at everything that was fixed and updated below.

Destiny 2 update 8.1.5.3 patch notes

Destiny 2 update 8.1.5.3 landed on January 14, 2025. The following notes are courtesy of Bungie.



Source: Bungie

Activities

Crucible

General

Fixed an issue where some ability kills could generate a Special ammo brick.

Dungeons & Raids

Vesper's Host

Raneiks Unified Fixed an issue where using Hunter's Shadowshot Super ability on Raneiks Unified could result in the encounter crashing. Reduced the number of active servitors that appear when splitting the boss during DPS. Rebalanced boss health values to compensate for the reduced number of servitors. Re-enabled Hunter's Shadowshot Super ability in the activity.

Infiltration Fixed an issue that allowed nuclear cores from the traversal to be used outside of the encounter.



Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Titan

Stoicism Spirit of Alpha Lupi Reduced heal impulse when using Thruster to 30 HP.

Crest of Alpha Lupi Reduced heal impulse when using Thruster to 60 HP.



Warlock

Ballidorse Wrathweavers Fixed an issue where Ballidorse Wrathweavers could increase the damage dealt by shattering targets frozen with Winter's Wrath far more than intended.

Mantle of Battle Harmony Fixed an issue where Mantle of Battle Harmony's perk could be activated during Song of Flame to extend its duration.

Stormdancer’s Brace Fixed an issue where Stormdancer's Brace would not refund energy if the player was in Transcendence during their Stormtrance Super.



Hunter

Celestial Nighthawk Fixed an issue where Golden Gun incorrectly was receiving the boosted roaming Super recharge benefits while Celestial Nighthawk was equipped.



General

Fixed an issue where the "Iron Intent" armor set was missing the "Iron Lord's Pride" intrinsic perk.

Fixed an issue where Solar Weapon Boost x4 was unable to be applied via Exotics such as Mantle of Battle Harmony, Foetracer, or Path of Burning Steps to weapons besides Two-Tailed Fox. The Daito manufacturer extends a heartfelt apology to all Guardians for this error.



Weapons

Weapon Archetypes

Sidearms Heavy Burst Increased body shot damage from 30 to 33. Increased critical hit damage from 48 to 52.8.

Submachine Guns

General Increased magazine size by 10-15% depending on magazine stat and rate of fire.

Pulse Rifles High-Impact - Now requires six crits on all resilience levels above 1. Reduced body shot damage from 22 to 21.5. Reduced critical hit damage from 39.6 to 38.7. Reduced Aim Down Sights (ADS) damage falloff scalar from 1.7 to 1.6. Lightweights Increased body shot damage from 17 to 20.4. Increased critical hit damage from 31.45 to 31.6.

Scout Rifles Lightweights Increased body shot damage from 32 to 38. Increased critical hit damage from 64 to 64.6.

Auto Rifles Rapid Fires Increased body shot damage from 13.5 to 13.6. Increased critical hit damage from 23 to 23.1.

Hand Cannons Precisions The intrinsic Hand Cannon Precision Frame now reduces your ADS movement speed penalty by 10%.

Sniper Rifles

Reduced the camera roll component of flinch against players by 20%.

Heavy Ammo Grenade Launchers Reduced self-damage by 50%.



Perks

Skulking Wolf (Iron Banner Origin Trait) Now activates in PvE and, when active, makes enemies slightly less accurate when targeting you.

Target Lock Reverted the Update 7.3.5 specific tuning for Sub Machine Guns.



Exotics

Graviton Lance Reverted its RPM to 300.

Whisper of the Worm Reduced the camera roll component of flinch against players by 50%.

Ace of Spades Fixed an issue where the Firefly perk on Ace of Spades was dealing Kinetic damage instead of Solar damage.



General

Fixed an issue where the Scavenger's Fate Shotgun unintentionally received Demolitionist. This perk will be replaced with Slideshot, with enhanced versions of Demolitionist being replaced with Enhanced Slideshot.

Fixed an issue where the Omniscient Eye Sniper Rifle did not have access to Enhanced Precision Instrument at the Relic Crafting table.

Fixed an issue where the Season of Arrival's version of Crimil's Dagger had incorrect stats.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Harmony and Discord perks to be activated by using certain abilities or getting onto vehicles.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where audio could cut out during some cinematics.

Fixed a server crash that caused a high frequency of #Guitar errors across many activities and destinations.

Those are your patch notes for Destiny 2 update 8.1.5.3. Be sure to stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help navigating Bungie’s shooter.