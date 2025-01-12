New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - January 12, 2025

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sunday means we check out some puzzles!

DF takes a look at the high fidelity GTA 6 trailer

I can't wait for this game.

Dealing with scammers

How do you deal with them?

Fixing tech from eBay!

This is such a great idea for a series.

LEGO puzzle box

Puzzle boxes are great. Making them out of LEGO is a genius idea.

Take a look inside a watch

Such tiny gears.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up asleep

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola