How to access the Forget Celebrations DLC - This War of Mine Get into the DLC with ease.

This War of Mine has been out for more than a decade, but 11 bit Studios is still updating their most famous game, so you might be wondering: how do I access Forget Celebrations, the latest DLC? Forget Celebrations is a charity initiative, so if you're thinking of making a trip back to the city of Pogoren, you'll be supporting a good cause. All proceeds from the DLC will go to War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine, and Indie Games Poland Foundation. The DLC follows Katia, who you may remember as a war correspondent from the original game. She's struggling to write a book about people affected by the horrors of war when a missile hits her home. Injured and awaiting rescue, she has to find the remains of her book and survive.

It's a neat set-up, but if you've been away from This War of Mine for a hot second, you might be wondering how to access the DLC. Fortunately, it's pretty easy. Once you have it installed on your platform of choice, boot up This War of Mine. Once you're in the main menu, select This War of Mine: Final Cut, which will be on your left. It may seem like you want to go into Stories, but that's not actually what you're looking for. Once you're in the menu, select the Forget Celebrations DLC, then select Survive. From there, you'll start the DLC. Easy. From there, well, you're on your own. Enjoy the DLC.

If you're curious about any of the collectibles you'll find in Forget Celebrations, select Collection from the same menu. There are some great stories here, so be sure to re-read them if you're ever looking to feel something. Don't worry, though. There's more than enough here to make you sad if you don't. This is This War of Mine, you know.