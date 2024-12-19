How to play the Hex Finale quest - Warframe Yes, the Hex is a secret two-parter, and you will get another chance to save their bacon if you play your cards right.

The Hex Finale is a semi-secret quest in Warframe that was added in the 1999 update. After trying to help the Hex to stop a massive explosion, you are thrown into something of a time loop with them. If you do the right things, you might just get a chance at succeeding when you can take on the mission again.

There are a couple of elements to getting to run this quest. First, you'll actually need to do so by interacting with Kalymos, the Entrati kavat, in the Backrooms. This is your new home away from home in the Mall, and it can be found upstairs, at the top of the escalator.

Before you can do that, however, you need to meet a couple of important benchmarks.

You will need to be at least Rank 3 with the Hex Syndicate

You will need to be "liked" in your chemistry rank with all members of the Syndicate.

To improve your Syndicate rank, you can finish missions in Hollvania or hand in Hex Treasures to Lettie. Visit Arthur to Rank up, and make sure you have the required sacrifice resources each time, although these are easily earned during your missions.

You will also need to engage with the new romance system by getting the Hex characters to like you. There are a couple of ways to get them to like you, and it will play out over a few days of playing based on daily resets. First, you can do a daily mission on the Bounty Board. Each day, a random Hex member will be assigned to a mission, and completing it will improve your chemistry with them. You can tell who is assigned to each mission based on the visible portraits.

You can also chat with them in the message system that is available from the POM-2 console. Finally, you can buy them gifts, although that is also limited to one a day, and you will need to be careful as buying them the wrong thing won't progress your chemistry.

As you reach the right level with each character, you will see a brief cutscene that shows some energy growing from your character to them, and when all of that has been done, you activate the mission by visiting Kalymos in the Backroom, as mentioned above.

