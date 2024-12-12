Ex-Bungie veteran Chris Barrett files lawsuit over firing The former Marathon director says Sony and Bungie fired him to avoid a $45 million payment.

Earlier this year, Christopher Barrett, longtime Bungie developer and then director of Marathon, was suddenly fired from the company following an internal investigation into misconduct allegations involving several women at the studio. Now, Barrett has filed a lawsuit against Sony and Bungie, alleging that he was fired from the company to avoid a payment of $45 million that he was entitled to.

Chris Barrett announced the filing of his lawsuit against Sony and Bungie in a statement on X today. In it, he implies that the circumstances surrounding his firing—Barrett was reported to have inappropriately interacted with at least eight different female employees—are inaccurate. “I’ve had to endure rampant speculation, unfounded attacks on my reputation, and innuendo about what happened behind the scenes to cause me to be fired after 25 years of loyal service.”



Source: Bungie

The lawsuit also alleges turmoil behind the scenes at Bungie following its $3.6 billion acquisition by Sony. This includes the claim that Barrett was due a $45 million payout following the acquisition, and that the allegations against him were fabricated so that Bungie could pin its internal shortcomings on him and avoid the payment.

When Chris Barrett was fired from Bungie earlier this year, Joe Ziegler replaced him as the director of Marathon. Most recently, Ziegler announced that development was going well and that playtests were planned for 2025.