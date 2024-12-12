New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Ex-Bungie veteran Chris Barrett files lawsuit over firing

The former Marathon director says Sony and Bungie fired him to avoid a $45 million payment.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Earlier this year, Christopher Barrett, longtime Bungie developer and then director of Marathon, was suddenly fired from the company following an internal investigation into misconduct allegations involving several women at the studio. Now, Barrett has filed a lawsuit against Sony and Bungie, alleging that he was fired from the company to avoid a payment of $45 million that he was entitled to.

Chris Barrett announced the filing of his lawsuit against Sony and Bungie in a statement on X today. In it, he implies that the circumstances surrounding his firing—Barrett was reported to have inappropriately interacted with at least eight different female employees—are inaccurate. “I’ve had to endure rampant speculation, unfounded attacks on my reputation, and innuendo about what happened behind the scenes to cause me to be fired after 25 years of loyal service.”

The Thief in Marathon

Source: Bungie

The lawsuit also alleges turmoil behind the scenes at Bungie following its $3.6 billion acquisition by Sony. This includes the claim that Barrett was due a $45 million payout following the acquisition, and that the allegations against him were fabricated so that Bungie could pin its internal shortcomings on him and avoid the payment.

When Chris Barrett was fired from Bungie earlier this year, Joe Ziegler replaced him as the director of Marathon. Most recently, Ziegler announced that development was going well and that playtests were planned for 2025.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola