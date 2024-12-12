How to break into the bank vault and get a Sack O Cash - Lego Fortnite Brick Life Embrace a life of crime.

Living life on the straight and narrow is fine in Lego Fortnite Brick Life, but sometimes you need to get up to no good and break into the bank vault to steal a Sack O Cash. This is how to do that.

How to break into the bank vault and get a Sack O Cash - Lego Fortnite Brick Life

Source: Shacknews

First, make your way to the Vaulted Value Propositions bank in the northwest corner of the city. Go inside and head up the stairs, all the way to the top, until you reach Midas' office. Up there, you will find two panels in the pillars on the left and right sides of his office.

Interact with one to open it, which will cause your character to jump inside. That shoot will lead you to the main vault. There, you will see a cart with some money on it. Interact with that to get a Sack O Cash. Now, make sure you are holding that bag in your hand, and go back and interact with the shoot in the wall, which will place you back outside the vault.

If you are holding the bag when you do this, it will deposit the sack back in the shoot instead of letting you leave. Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.