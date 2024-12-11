Sony confirms interest in acquiring FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa A Sony representative stated that the company had expressed 'initial intent' in buying Kadokawa.

The rumored interest of Sony in buying an acquiring FromSoftware parent company, the Kadokawa Group, is now more than just a rumor. Sony itself has chimed in on the matter and confirmed that it had already expressed “initial intentions” in a Kadokawa acquisition.

Sony’s statement on the matter was shared recently in a report from Yahoo Japan. In said report, the outlet claimed to have received a statement from Sony on the prospect of buying out Kadokawa Group. A roughly translated version of that statement can be read below:

We cannot comment beyond the contents of the timely disclosure. It is true that we have expressed our initial intentions. We would appreciate it if you would refrain from commenting further.

Acquiring FromSoftware would be a major win for Sony, but it's also likely interested in Kadokawa's extensive media empire including TV, film, anime, and streaming.

Word of Sony’s interest in acquiring Kadokawa Group first made rounds in mid-November, when Reuters first published its report on the matter speaking with sources familiar. Sony already owns two percent of shares in Kadokawa and has invested sizably in the health and sustainability of FromSoftware as well. Nonetheless, up to this point, Sony had yet to speak officially on the matter. With this confirmation, we at least know that Sony is indeed openly interested in Kadokawa. It’s also worth noting that while Kadokawa does own FromSoftware, it also has hefty investments in TV, anime, streaming, and other media in Japan.

