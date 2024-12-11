New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony confirms interest in acquiring FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa

A Sony representative stated that the company had expressed 'initial intent' in buying Kadokawa.
TJ Denzer
Image via Kadokawa Group
1

The rumored interest of Sony in buying an acquiring FromSoftware parent company, the Kadokawa Group, is now more than just a rumor. Sony itself has chimed in on the matter and confirmed that it had already expressed “initial intentions” in a Kadokawa acquisition.

Sony’s statement on the matter was shared recently in a report from Yahoo Japan. In said report, the outlet claimed to have received a statement from Sony on the prospect of buying out Kadokawa Group. A roughly translated version of that statement can be read below:

A player character fighting a dragon in Elden Ring.
Acquiring FromSoftware would be a major win for Sony, but it's also likely interested in Kadokawa's extensive media empire including TV, film, anime, and streaming.
Source: Bandai Namco

Word of Sony’s interest in acquiring Kadokawa Group first made rounds in mid-November, when Reuters first published its report on the matter speaking with sources familiar. Sony already owns two percent of shares in Kadokawa and has invested sizably in the health and sustainability of FromSoftware as well. Nonetheless, up to this point, Sony had yet to speak officially on the matter. With this confirmation, we at least know that Sony is indeed openly interested in Kadokawa. It’s also worth noting that while Kadokawa does own FromSoftware, it also has hefty investments in TV, anime, streaming, and other media in Japan.

As we watch for further details on Sony’s interest in Kadokawa, stay tuned for further details and updates via the Sony topic, here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

