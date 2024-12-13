Where to find the wine bottle in Escape from Tarkov How to complete the "Luxurious Life" quest in Escape from Tarkov.

The “Luxurious Life” quest is one of the more frustrating early ordeals in Escape from Tarkov. You unlock this quest from Prapor after completing “Shooting Cans” and “Debut”. It takes you back to Ground Zero, where you have to find and exfiltrate with a rare bottle of wine. In this guide, we will show you where to find it, how to get there, and how you make it out in one piece.

Where to find the wine bottle

The ASAP winery is a dangerous place.

Source: Battlestate Games

The bottle of Le Jean wine is found on the Ground Zero map in the ASAP Winery liquor store, it's located on the southern side of the Skyside building. The building is located opposite the TerraGroup building in the north, on the western side right before the Emercom Station extraction point.

Sneaking through the Skyside building will raise your survival chance drastically.

Source: Battlestate Games

No matter where you’re coming from, the liquor store is always exposed to getting shot at. It's either by players roaming the streets or the countless scavs that spawn in the park on the other side of the street. If you want to avoid getting shot at, entering from the back by approaching from the western side and making your way through the corridors is your best bet. From here you can enter the liquor store unseen by hugging the right wall. Just be careful, scavs always seem to get lost here.

In the back of the winery, you find half the possible wine bottle spawns.

Source: Battlestate Games

Once you’ve entered the store, there are six locations the bottle can spawn. Three of them can spawn in the storage room in the back. Another one on the shelf behind the bar in the store, one on the shelf corner to the left of that, and one on the shelf in the middle which is facing the bar. You’re looking for a green bottle with a red cap, a white label, and a red figure on it. It's easiest to just hover over each bottle until you see a prompt to pick it up.

The body before the Mira Ave exit always has a flare on it, which you can use to exit the raid.

Source: Battlestate Games

Now you only need to extract from Ground Zero alive to complete the quest. If you can use it, the Emercom Exit is close by but is often camped by other players. Alternatively, you can try and use the Mira Ave extract behind the Skyside building. Either go back through the corridor or head down the stairs outside. Before the extraction point, you’ll find a dead body that will always spawn with a flare on it. Enter the signal zone (which will pop up in the top left corner of your screen), use the flare, and try to aim it upwards. Once you’ve shot the flare you should be able to just walk forwards towards the train station to extract without getting shot.

And that's how you complete Luxurious Life in Escape from Tarkov. For more on the extraction shooter make sure to check out our dedicated guides and news page.