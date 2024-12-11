Where to find Jaegers camp in Escape from Tarkov Here is how you finish the quest "Introduction" in Escape from Tarkov.

Jaeger is one of the most important traders in Escape from Tarkov. Not only does he give you access to hunting and survival equipment, but his quests are also a requirement for anyone attempting to get the Kappa container. In this guide, we tell you how to complete the quest “Introduction” and where to find the note that unlocks Jaeger as a trader.

How to find Jaegers camp

Jaeger is for the running as coolest guy in Tarkov.

Source: Battlestate Games

Once you have completed “Saving the Mole” you can accept the quest “Introduction” from Mechanic. Here you’re asked to find a note left by Jaeger at one of his camps on the map Woods. Because the map is very large, it's always an adventure to get there in the first place. And it doesn't help that the objective is often camped early in the season/wipe.

The hunting stand can be spotted from the nose of the crashed plane.

You find the camp in the eastern forest of the map. Notable landmarks nearby are the Emercom/Container Base to the south, the Sawmill to the west, and the large mountain in the north. You’re close by if you see the hard-to-miss crashed plane in the middle of the forest. From there, head towards the Emercom Base you’ll find the camp, or rather the hunting stand. The note is found in the grass beneath the stand. Now you only have to extract alive to complete the quest.

The note spawns directly under the hunting stand, sometimes between the wooden planks.

If you came from the western part of the map, the ZB-016 bunker to the east might be open, if not try the Northern UN Roadblock further east or the ROAF Roadblock in the south. If you spawned in the south and happen to have 5,000 roubles on you, you can try using the Bridge Van Extract in the northeastern part of the map. But if you’re very unlucky and spawned close to the quest objective, you have to make the track to the ZB-014 bunker or the Outskirts extracts in the southwest. Your best bet here is to stick close to the lake while sprinting through the Sawmill to avoid getting spotted.

Once you hand in the quest, you unlock Jaeger as a trader who will cover most of your rifle and shotgun needs. He will also supply you with a lot of quests that you can knock out while going after other tasks.

And that's how you find Jaeger's note. For more guides and news around Escape from Tarkov, make sure to check out our guide page.