How to use skill books and unlock skills - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indy does indeed have the skills to pay the bills.
As you play through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you may want to learn new skills to make your life easier. You can do this by finding skill books that are hidden throughout the game. You won't just learn the skill when you find the book, however, it is a little more complicated than that.

How to use skill books and learn skills in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Books menu in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Source: Shacknews

Skill books can be found all throughout the game but will often be found in locked boxes that you will need to find and open. When you have the book, you need to bring up the main menu and go to the Books tab. Here, you will see a list of the books you have found under their relevant categories, such as Survival, Combat, Brawling, etc. 

On the right side of the screen, you will see a list of the available books in that category. Navigate to the book you are interested in, and you will see how many Adventure Points you need to spend to unlock the skill as detailed on that tab. Adventure Points are earned by finding secrets throughout the levels and collecting items like letters, maps, artifacts, and more.

Only after you have spent the required Adventure Points will the skill become active, allowing you to take advantage of it.

Be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle page for more helpful guides.

