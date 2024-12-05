Secret of Secrets mystery guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle A secret wrapped in a mystery, bound in an enigma.

It shouldn't come as a major surprise that there are all manner of mysteries hidden in the Vatican, but the building to the west of the Apostolic Palace has one called Secret of Secrets, so you know it has to be good. This one involves getting into a safe and the very planets themselves.

The code that you need to open the safe is 4471. Enter this into the blue safe on the wooden desk beside the stairs, and inside, you will find a forged book worth nothing and a skill book called Cutman 1 that will improve your health bar regeneration efficiency if you spend the required Adventure Points on it.

This quest begins with the discovery of a note on a table, as so many of them do. The note tells you the person has found a rare book and stashed it in a nearby safe. You need to get the code from the bases of two nearby statues, "Peter with the key, and Paul with the sword." This also gives us the order.

In the drawer of the table in the same room, you can find a hand-drawn diagram of some planets that give us a code we can use to determine the numerical values of the code we need to enter. Match up the symbols, and you will get the code. Now, I have no reason to believe the code will be different for you than it was for me, but if it is, you know how to get the right one.

