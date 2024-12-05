New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

House of God mystery guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Even the house of God can be home to a few mysteries.
As you explore the Apostolic Palace in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you will come across a marble recreation of the Great Basilica of Rome with a note on it. Reading the note will activate the House of God mystery. The recreation of the Basilica hides a secret if you can figure out how to get it.

House of God Mystery Guide - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The handle at the front of the model Basilica
Source: Shacknews

At the front of the marble recreation, you will find a lever that juts out and can be moved left or right. To begin, move it all the way to the left, which will cause a secret panel to open on the left side of the Basilica. 

The hidden medallion in the marble recreation

Source: Shacknews

Inside the panel is a medallion, so grab that and then move the lever on the front all the way to the right. This will cause another secret door on the right to open. You will find an identical slot to hold the medallion there, so place it there.

The secret golden chalice in the marble Basilica
Source: Shacknews

Move back to the left side, and you will see yet another secret compartment has opened, and this one holds a golden chalice. Grab the chalice, then place it down in the "courtyard" of the Basilica. Doing so will open a secret compartment at the front and wrap up the mystery of the House of God.

The secret compartment at the front houses a book called Vatican Relics that will mark some interesting locations on your map. Be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle page for more helpful guides.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

