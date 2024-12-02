How to get the Diamond Exoskeleton Suit early - Stalker 2 The Diamond Exoskeleton Suit is one of the best armor pieces in the game, and this is how to get it early.

The Diamond Exoskeleton Suit has extremely high ratings for protection from physical and radiation damage, along with solid stats for thermal, electrical, chemical, and psi, making it one of the best sets in the game. You usually need to wait until quite late in the game to be able to get it. But someone found a way to get it much sooner.

The Diamond Exoskeleton Suit can be found at Spark Bunker in the Yaniv region. You will come here later in the game and can easily get to the roof then, so if you are patient, you can wait it out. If you want the suit much earlier, then you can use this trick from Youtuber P3nAIPineapple.

You can first make your way to the Yaniv region by heading west from Zalyssia in the Lesser Zone to the Chemical Plant region, then north through Rostok, the Red Forest, and finally into Yaniv. When you arrive in Yaniv, head to the Yaniv Station settlement first. Save there, then make the short journey to the Spark Bunker. You can do this pretty early in the game if you have some semi-decent weapons, armor, and lots of radiation meds.

A - Yaniv Station

B - Spark Bunker

C - The red railcar with car

The Diamond Exoskeleton Suit is on the roof, and with no way up, it's time to test your patience. In the distance, you will see a cyclone blowing around. Head for that, keeping your eyes peeled for a lone, red railcar. Inside is a box that you can slowly push back to the bunker.

You should be careful here as bandits and wild dogs can spawn in the region, and they might destroy the box with some errant attacks if you are unlucky.



This will take some time, and the two most awkward parts are getting it out of the railcar, as it will get stuck on the lip of the door, and getting it across the train tracks, so make sure you take the path as that slopes up to be level with the tracks. You need to be very patient for this part, and I found that I had the best results when I crouch-walked to push the box. You will also need plenty of radiation meds, as this area will rapidly try to kill you with environmental radiation.



Be sure to save pretty often, as well. The box might break on you if it gets hit with some odd physics, and you don't want to start the entire journey all over again. When you return to the bunker, push the box against the lower edge, giving you access to some ledges you can jump to. This will let you get to the roof where the Diamond Exoskeleton is waiting.

One quick note is that if you end up on the roof at night, it is worth hanging around because many friendly humans spawn in and fight Bloodsuckers, and the banter between them is pretty funny. Give it a try if you are in the mood for a chill camping trip on the roof.

How to upgrade the Diamond Exoskeleton

Now, when you first get this thing, you won't be able to run in it and will need to upgrade it a little. To do this, return to Yaniv Station and speak with the technician there, Harpy. Talk to her, select Upgrade, then pick the center upgrade node on the chest of the armor. Install Sewn-On Pockets for 7500 Coupons and then Hydraulic Ampliers for Servos for another 15,000 Coupons, and your suit will now be able to sprint.

And there you go. You are officially one of the most dangerous people in the Zone, so use this power wisely! For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.