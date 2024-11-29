Game Trader Live - November 29, 2024 It's the end of the month, and Game Trader Live is back with another episode.

Today's the day that Game Trader Live returns to Shacknews Twitch. Check out the show live now or stop by later to watch the VOD.

Game Trader Live aims to be an educational program for anyone who is interested in learning about investing or trading individual stocks. The show will be starting shortly on the Shacknews Twitch channel. See you there!