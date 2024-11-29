Should you side with The Ninth? - Stalker 2 There are lots of choices to be made in Stalker 2, and some of them can net you sweet rewards.

During the Lost Boys quest, you will be trying to find out the fate of some unfortunate Stalkers while also tracking down a survivor, Mastiff, in the hope of saving him. All signs will point to a mysterious figure having assaulted and killed them but don't jump to conclusions.

You can get The Lost Boys quest in Zalissya by chatting to Lens, the technician. He sends you after some missing friends of his. After a lot of searching, you will come face to face with a man called The Ninth. The Ninth is a Monolithian, and they are not welcomed by the vast majority of people in the Zone.

Despite the assumption that he attacked and killed the missing people, he has been trying to protect them from a mutant and managed to get Mastiff to safety and has been able to keep him alive. While chatting with him, some other Stalkers appear, so tell him you wish to help and head outside to speak to them.

When you talk to the newcomers, they are very unreasonable and quickly attack you. Back up into the house and take them out, being careful not to accidentally kill The Ninth, as he can rush past you and eat some bullets.

The reason you should side with the Ninth is that saving him will cause him to reward you with the Rubber Layer blueprint, a useful upgrade you can use at technicians later in the game. If you take out the Ninth, you only get 1000 Coupons, which is a very low payout and not worth it compared to the upgrade. Lens will think it odd you sided with the Monolithian, but it won't have any further impact on the story.

