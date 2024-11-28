New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to pass time in Stalker 2

It can be scary sometimes, so there is nothing wrong with only venturing out in the light of day.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
GSC Game World
1

There are many things in Stalker 2 that are waiting to kill you, and you likely have a better chance of getting them first during the day or when there is not a massive storm brewing. Maybe you don't like the dark and want a way to pass the time, so you only adventure during the day. If so, this is how to do it.

To pass time in Stalker 2, you need to find a bed. You can find the first bed in the game in Zalissya, in the building where the trader Hamster is. Go inside and interact with the bed to sleep for a few hours. You cannot set how long you are going to sleep for; it will just automatically wake you up in the morning.

Sometimes, when you try to sleep, you will see a message that says, "Can't sleep due to status ailment." Check your character to ensure they are not bleeding, radiated, or hungry. Use a bandage, alcohol, or food to deal with the issue, and then you should be able to interact with the bed and sleep.

So far, I have only found beds in major camps and Stalker settlements. I have yet to find any tucked away in smaller buildings around the map.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

