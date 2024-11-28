How to pass time in Stalker 2 It can be scary sometimes, so there is nothing wrong with only venturing out in the light of day.

There are many things in Stalker 2 that are waiting to kill you, and you likely have a better chance of getting them first during the day or when there is not a massive storm brewing. Maybe you don't like the dark and want a way to pass the time, so you only adventure during the day. If so, this is how to do it.

To pass time in Stalker 2, you need to find a bed. You can find the first bed in the game in Zalissya, in the building where the trader Hamster is. Go inside and interact with the bed to sleep for a few hours. You cannot set how long you are going to sleep for; it will just automatically wake you up in the morning.

Sometimes, when you try to sleep, you will see a message that says, "Can't sleep due to status ailment." Check your character to ensure they are not bleeding, radiated, or hungry. Use a bandage, alcohol, or food to deal with the issue, and then you should be able to interact with the bed and sleep.

So far, I have only found beds in major camps and Stalker settlements. I have yet to find any tucked away in smaller buildings around the map.

