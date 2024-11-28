Everything about Grenades in Arena Breakout: Infinite Here is everything you need to know about grenades in Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Grenades are one of the most important tools in Arena Breakout: Infinite. They are a costly investment early on but are very useful when going up against other players. Since there’s a lot to know about and around grenades, we’ve compiled this hand guide to get you chucking grenades like a pro.

Grenades in theory

The indicator is only shown when you're inside a grenade's effective radius.

Source: Morefun Studio

Let's start with the basics: When you throw a grenade or have one thrown at you, there is a red indicator that shows you where the grenade is and which one you're dealing with. It also indicates the grenade's effective range, so if you don’t see the indicator on your screen, you won’t get hit.

Once you equip a grenade via the grenade wheel, which is brought up by hitting “G”, you can throw it high or low. By hitting the left mouse button, your character will throw the grenade at a high angle while the right mouse button will throw it at a low angle. This way you can throw a grenade at a second-floor window or toss it into a room without hitting the ceiling.

A bunch of operators in their natural habitat, the party screen.

Source: Morefun Studio

You can also cook grenades by hitting the “R”. This way, you can control when a grenade explodes after you throw it. All the explosive grenades like the M67, Mk 2, or the GHO have 4 seconds of delay until they explode, the Stun Grenade and Flashbang have 2.5 seconds of delay, and the Smoke and Gas grenades have 2 seconds of delay. This will take a while to get used to the timing, we recommend getting used to it in the Shooting Range.

The last thing you should know about is fragmentation damage. Both the M67 and the Mk 2 will deal damage in a radius around them. While the Mk 2 seems to be more effective against higher-level armor, the M67 will just deal more damage in total. And should you ever be in a situation where you can't run far enough from a grenade, turn around and go prone to take less damage.

Grenades in practice

A squad of four captured moments before getting blinded by a flashbang.

Source: Morefun Studio

Now that we’ve got the theory out of the way, let us talk about how you can use grenades in the field. Grenades are often used to clear rooms and buildings or to force the enemy to move. The following tips are mostly there to teach what you can do with grenades, but we encourage you to get creative and experiment.

Fragmentation and explosion grenades are used to force other players to move. It always depends on the room you’re in and how much space there is but throwing an M67 or GHO in someone's direction will either cause them to sprint away or take out a huge chunk of their health. The GHO is especially devious here because (as of writing) it completely ignores walls, furniture, and other obstacles with its explosion radius.

A well placed fragmentation grenade would help clear this room.

Source: Morefun Studio

Molotov cocktails and tear gas are great tools to deny space from the enemy. Let's say someone has taken up a position on the second floor of a building. The Molotov cocktail and tear gas (unless they’re wearing a gas mask) will make that room very uncomfortable for some time, allowing you to reposition and press the advantage.

The Flashbang and Stun Grenade are useful whenever you’re in a firefight or every time someone is looking in your general direction. Once thrown, players will either turn away or get blinded, which allows you to get the drop on them. They can be especially devious when you cook the grenade beforehand just enough so it explodes the moment it pops up on their screen.

Now get out there and be somebody.

Source: Morefun Studio

Smoke Grenades on the other hand are great for denying visibility. Use these to cover your movement by throwing them into tight corridors, in front of windows, or annoy other players by throwing them in the room they are holding. By the way, did you know that when you throw a tear gas grenade slightly behind the smoke grenade, the grey smoke will cover up yellow smoke almost completely? Something you might wanna try out when playing in a squad.

For more on Arena Breakout: Infinite, make sure to check out our other guides like how to make money or what a cheap, but effective loadout looks like.