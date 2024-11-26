How to heal in Arena Breakout: Infinite Here is how you heal in Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Healing is one of the core aspects of any extraction shooter. If you’re starting in Arena Breakout: Infinite, you might be overwhelmed with all the medical items and conditions they’re supposed to heal. So here is a quick guide to healing and what you need to look out for in a raid.

The right medicine for injury

Can't go wrong with bandages, med kits, and surgery kits.

Like its contemporaries, Arena Breakout: Infinite asks the player to heal different kinds of injuries with their respective items. However, it is much more straightforward than titles like Escape from Tarkov or DayZ.

Wounds cause a bleeding effect until the affected body is either drained of health or patched up. You have to use a bandage or one of the more advanced medkits to heal them. You can either use them from the menu or assign them to a hotkey. You should always have at least two Field Bandages or at least one set of OPM Bandages with you whenever you head out. You can use the better medkits in an emergency but shouldn’t rely on them for fixing up wounds.

Healing mid combat is a bad idea.

Injuries are HP missing from an individual limb. To heal them you need to use a medkit of any kind and wait until you’ve healed up the lost HP. You’ll need to heal every limb individually, so ensure you have enough cover or a partner to stay out of the line of fire. Depending on where you’re going you’ll burn through these rather quickly, so make sure to have at least 400HP worth of healing on you.

Pain is cured by taking Painkillers, or energy drinks if you prefer. Being in pain causes your vision to go blurry which can make drawn-out firefights more difficult. Your Painkillers will only subdue the effect of being in pain for a certain time, you still need to heal up after but they can get you through a fight. If you expect to get into an exchange, you can also use medication early to get the upper hand. Taking medication will also drain your hydration meter which you can fill up by drinking water or other consumables.

You can always reference the Meds & Status tips in the main menu.

Broken limbs can be healed via the use of a surgery kit. A limb becomes broken once it's drained of all HP, it being broken will also cause problems while moving. Broken arms will affect your aim, while broken legs will give you a limp, disable your spring, and slow you down. You can temporarily ignore the effects of a broken limb by taking a painkiller. Being hit in already broken limbs will spread the damage evenly across all your healthy ones, so heal them quickly.

Lung injuries can be caused by stepping into gas without appropriate face covering. This will come up rarely but there are certain zones, such as the TV Station or during some of the events where you have to wear a gas mask. Unless you heal the affliction with a Nebulizer it’ll continuously drain your health, so make sure to bring one whenever there is the possibility you step into gas.

And that is everything you need to know about healing in Arena Breakout: Infinite.