Where to find the Liquid Rock artifact - Stalker 2 The Liquid Rock is a powerful artifact that you can get early in your Stalker 2 games.

Artifacts are small, powerful items that you can find in Stalker 2's exclusion zone. They can be the difference between life and death, offering exciting benefits that will keep you safe among the perils of this strange place. This is where you can find the Liquid Rock, a particularly useful artifact that you can find a few hours into your game.

Source: Shacknews

The Liquid Rock can be found near the chemical tanks in the Chemical Plant region of the Exclusion Zone. This is the second area you will be able to enter after you give the Ward Sensors to Captain Zotov. He will send you to the Chemical Plant, where you will speak to Lt. Mateus.

The chemical tanks are located to the south of the plant itself, in the area that Mateus asks you to explore for the All That Is Left quest. When you get close, there is a small redbrick building that you can use to gain entry to the tank area, but it will be guarded by some Pseudodogs. These are the ghostly clones that vanish when you shoot them, so you'll need to track down the main dog and deal with it.

From there, look to the left, and you will see an array of walkways surrounded by some toxic-looking yellow mist. Thankfully, the mist is just for show, but the green goo on the ground is definitely acidic and will burn you, so be careful. Head to the walkways, then go right, and about halfway down, you need to jump into the middle area where the puddles of acid are.

In these puddles of acid you can find the Liquid Rock by using your Echo Scanner. This artifact jumps from puddle to puddle, so keep scanning until you track it down and grab it when you get close enough. It offers maximum protection against radio and chemical damage, which is a superb combo at almost any point in the game.

