How to complete the It's Giving Tree Challenge in BitLife It's the season of joy, fun, and gifts, so let's be generous for this week's BitLife challenge.

It’s time for a rolling batch of holidays that bring smiles to faces and strain to belts, and BitLife is jumping in on the fun. The It’s Giving Tree Challenge demands we develop a generous nature, skill with a saw, and a penchant for giving away goodies.

How to complete the It's Giving Tree Challenge in BitLife

To complete the It’s Giving Tree Challenge, you will need to do the following:

Be born in Washington

Become a carpenter

Give away a car

Give away $10,000

Give away an heirloom

Be born in Washington

First, start a new life and set your place of birth in the state of Washington in America. I don’t know much about the state of Washington other than Seattle, frankly, and I only know that much because of Grunge and Fraiser, both of which I have just realized are likely too old for the audience of this article. Ouch.

Become a carpenter

Make your way through school, and make sure you study in class and get up to some healthy activities, too. Generally, no matter the challenge, being healthy and working hard in school is a benefit. When you turn 18, you can apply for jobs, so look for a carpenter position in the Jobs section under School. If there isn’t one on there, try aging up to see when it populates.

Give away a car

To give away a car, you first need to own a car. Head to Shopping, then Assets, pick up a nice cheap clunker and then give it away. To give something away, go into the Relationships tab, select your Friends, and then click on anyone you like and select Gift. Here, you can choose an asset and give it to them.

Give away $10,000

Giving away $10,000 is a similar process, but you select the Give Money option instead. $10,000 is the maximum amount that you can give away, so pick someone and make their day a whole lot better. You can, technically, ask for it back after giving it to them, but that seems a bit mean.

Give away an heirloom

To get an heirloom, check the section above School and Assets. You should see a small yellow message there that says "New Heirloom!". It will populate once per day. Pressing it will populate a mini-game, where you need to search for the heirloom with a light. Just press on the light with your finger, then drag it around the dark room, ensuring you cover all of it. Once you get the heirloom, no matter what it is, you can give it away in the same fashion as the other items via the Assets menu.

And there you go, that is the It's Giving Tree Challenge all wrapped up. No sneaky steps that are locked away behind paywalls this week!