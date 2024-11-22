All That Is Left quest guide - Stalker 2 The All That Is Left quest can net you some serious good loot, and this is where you can find it.

The All That Is Left quest seems like a simple affair at first, but you can get some really good rewards while doing it if you know where to look. It can also be a little confusing, so this guide will tell you what to do.

All That Is Left quest guide

Source: Shacknews

You can get the All That Is Left mission in the Chemical Plant area, which is the second location you explore in the game after you give the Ward Sensors from Squint to Captain Zotov.

Follow the main storyline until you get permission to leave the Lesser Zone, then make your way to the Chemical Plant area and speak with Lt. Mateus. Follow and chat with him after your first interaction to get the All That Is Left quest.

Source: Shacknews

He will ask you to collect an artifact for him but not tell you too much about what needs to be done, as is par for the course in the Zone. Needless to say, things get dangerous, so make sure you have some functional weapons, health packs, anti-rad supplies, and some bandages.

Follow the waypoint south to the chemical tanks, but be warned. As you enter, a group of Psuedodog mutants will attack. Remember, you must take out the main dog to stop the psychic clones from attacking you.

These guys can really eat up ammo due to all the clones, so I have found it best to just rush them and try to dodge the clones themselves. When you find the main dog, use a shotgun to take him out fast. You’ll know you have the prime pupper because he won’t vanish when you start shooting him, so stick to him like glue and don’t let him escape.

Source: Shacknews

When that is done, it is time for a little detour. To your left, you will see the start of a walkway all around a radioactive area with lots of yellow mist and fog. Take out your scanner and then head down the path to the right, directly beside the very tall chemical tanks there. About halfway down, drop into the center area and start scanning. There is an artifact here that you really want that is not tied to the quest.

Source: Shacknews

It is one of the little artifacts that jumps around, so track it from acid puddle to acid puddle and grab it when you can. This is the Liquid Rock, which grants maximum radio and chemical protection. It is also worth a whopping 60,000 coupons, which is not to be sniffed at.

Source: Shacknews

Now, back to the main quest. Make your way to the rough center of this area, shown on the map above, and you will find some metal grates, one of which is missing. In the hole below are some mutants, so try to lure one up and deal with it if you can.

Drop in and take out the rest of the mutants, then loot everything down there. There will be the body of a soldier that has a PDA, then another body in a roughly hewn tunnel with a bag you can loot. The PDA is important and will tell you what happened to the soldier and give you another way to finish this quest and keep the Soul Artifact that we will be picking up soon.

Go up the stairs near the rear of the room, and you will come out at a gate beside a ramp. Go up the ramp, around to the left, and follow the top of the tank the whole way until you can jump up on the railing leading to the Soul artifact you need.

Source: Shacknews

When you pick it up, you will get a call from a nearby scientist asking you to talk to him. You can find him in the small redbrick building you had to walk through to get into the chemical tank areas. He says he wants the artifact; if you give it to him, you will get 3200 coupons. If you take the artifact back to Mateus instead, you will get 3500 coupons. If you have the PDA, you can also tell Mateus what happened to the soldier, get 925 coupons for your trouble, and keep the Soul artifact.

It should be noted both of these characters want the Soul artifact, not the Liquid Rock artifact that you can also find, so you can only give the artifact to one of them if you don't want to keep it yourself. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.