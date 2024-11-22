How to open the Electric Field safe - Stalker 2 There is a clue to be found, but it is just not a very good one.

There are lots of secrets to be found in the world of Stalker 2, including stashes of weapons, medical supplies, and goodies located all over the map. One that might cause a little issue for you is the Electric Field safe in the area called Garbage.

What is the code for the Electric Field Safe in Stalker 2?

You can find the Electric Field to the southeast of Slag Heap in Garbage. There is an NPC nearby trapped in the field that this area is named after. If you lead him to safety, you can get an excellent artifact for your troubles. He will give you the Rat King artifact that will offer some protection against bleeding and electrical damage and inflicts a small amount of radiation damage, so you need to balance that out if you plan on using it.

The Electric Field safe code is 1708, and when you enter that into the keypad on the wall, it will open for you. But where did the code come from? If you make your way to the roof using the ladder outside, you will find a PDA that gives you the location of the safe on your map.

The clue is in the text that describes this particular stash when you open your map. The text reads, "It's a good hiding place. I'm surprised the electronics are still functional. Hopefully, they still are...anyway. The code is stick, cobra, porthole, infinity."

If you think about those words, you will see that each resembles the rough shape of one of the numbers on the keypad.

Stick - 1

Cobra - 7

Porthole - 0

Infinity - 8



Enter those into the keypad, and the safe will open, giving you access to plenty of food, ammo, and supplies. And there you go, you now have an open stash and some loot in your hands. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.