How to open the Electric Field safe - Stalker 2

There is a clue to be found, but it is just not a very good one.
Aidan O'Brien
GSC Game World
1

There are lots of secrets to be found in the world of Stalker 2, including stashes of weapons, medical supplies, and goodies located all over the map. One that might cause a little issue for you is the Electric Field safe in the area called Garbage.

What is the code for the Electric Field Safe in Stalker 2?

You can find the Electric Field to the southeast of Slag Heap in Garbage. There is an NPC nearby trapped in the field that this area is named after. If you lead him to safety, you can get an excellent artifact for your troubles. He will give you the Rat King artifact that will offer some protection against bleeding and electrical damage and inflicts a small amount of radiation damage, so you need to balance that out if you plan on using it.

The Electric Field location in Stalker 2
Source: Shacknews

The Electric Field safe code is 1708, and when you enter that into the keypad on the wall, it will open for you. But where did the code come from? If you make your way to the roof using the ladder outside, you will find a PDA that gives you the location of the safe on your map.

The clue is in the text that describes this particular stash when you open your map. The text reads, "It's a good hiding place. I'm surprised the electronics are still functional. Hopefully, they still are...anyway. The code is stick, cobra, porthole, infinity."

If you think about those words, you will see that each resembles the rough shape of one of the numbers on the keypad.

  • Stick - 1
  • Cobra - 7
  • Porthole - 0
  • Infinity - 8
The safe code panel in the Electric Field in Stalker 2

Source: Shacknews

Enter those into the keypad, and the safe will open, giving you access to plenty of food, ammo, and supplies. And there you go, you now have an open stash and some loot in your hands. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

