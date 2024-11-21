Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 3 notes add Photo Mode & input mapping improvements Veilguard's third major patch also features dozens of fixes and improvements to the overall game.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has launched, giving fans an exciting new adventure in its fantasy universe, but BioWare is far from done with its work on the game post-launch. The group has put out a few updates, and this week brings a substantial one. Not only does it bring a bevy of fixes to the game, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard Update 3 also brings a proper Photo Mode to the game. PC players can also now map arrow keys to be able to be able to enjoy better versatility (or left-handed keyboard movement) among other fixes and improvements.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 3 notes

Patch 3 is live on all platforms! Among the bug fixes, we’ve also included several quality of life updates. It is now possible to map the Arrow Keys, and we added new filters to Photo Mode! https://t.co/2pW6TMIRvk pic.twitter.com/uskPpJviMd — Dragon Age (@dragonage) November 21, 2024

BioWare and Electronic Arts rolled out Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 3 on consoles and PC this week, as well as its accompanying patch notes. Photo Mode is a highlight of this update, which is apt because while The Veilguard may not hit the high notes on every front, it does look absolutely gorgeous visually. Input mapping should help PC players out too, allowing them to change up keyboard controls more to their liking. Read on below for all of the changes:

Quality of Life Changes

Arrow keys can now be bound to input mappings.

Filters added to Photo Mode.

Screenshot file names from Photo Mode have been simplified, showing the date the photo was taken.

The File Path where screenshots are saved is now shown in game when a screenshot is taken through Photo Mode.

It is now easier to identify where an Enchantment has been applied to a companion’s equipment.

Adjusted the Glint option description in Settings.

New rings can now be compared against both equipped ring slots.

A notification now appears when the Crossroads’ Spirit Merchant is available.

Added new icons for some weapons.

Bug Fixes

Eliminated the causes of a small number of crashes.

Rook's body shape no longer changes unexpectedly after a cutscene with Emmrich.

Adjusted an odd facial expression when Rook first meets Emmrich.

Fixed a rare issue where some of an existing Rook's settings got unintentionally reset after making and saving a new Rook. This fix is now also on consoles and retroactively affects saves on all platforms.

Adjusted the volume level of Spite's voice in some scenes.

Fixed some instances where music would incorrectly stop playing.

Fixed some instances where unintended music or sound effects would play.

Antaam Champions now correctly do slightly more damage.

Mage Rooks no longer shift to the right awkwardly after performing an extended dodge.

The Rogue Skill "Underdog's Bite" now correctly lists “Enhanced Damage” instead of “Empowered Damage.”

Fixed some instances where enemies could get stuck or were unreachable in some areas.

Fixed some instances where companions could get stuck on balance beams.

Bellara can no longer endlessly charge Rook’s Ultimate outside of combat.

Emmrich's attack stat is now displayed correctly at the start of the Where the Dead Must Go quest.

Fixed a bug where Emmrich was sometimes not available on the ability wheel during the Where the Dead Must Go quest.

Companions’ revives are now correctly refilled at the start of The Last Gambit quest.

The Kataranda now has its correct unique coloring.

Fixed an issue with the critical hit and penetration modifiers on the “Twin Edged Pick” Warrior weapon.

Taash's cape on the “Rivain’s Legacy” armor no longer stretches in cutscenes.

The Grey Warden “Recruit’s Simple Tunic” appearance no longer clips uncomfortably through Rook’s neck.

The “Mythals' Light” Mage weapon now does the intended amount of physical base damage (0).

The “Mythal's Light” Mage weapon now does physical damage to enemy health if a physical damage enchantment is applied.

Fixed instances where stat bonuses from some Treviso valuables were applied incorrectly.

Fixed instances where valuables with stat increases were not all visible in merchant stores.

Improved textures on various characters and environment objects.

Fixed an issue where VFX could become extremely bright.

Fixed several distance “pop-in” issues.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to stutter when closing the eluvian interface.

Fixes several instances where quest objectives would not update correctly during some quests.

The On Deadly Wings quest can now be completed even if the A Slow Poison quest has not been fully completed.

The Mayor of D’Meta’s Crossing no longer appears in two places at once during the Lives Spared quest.

One of the Revenants will no longer fail to appear in the Crossroads.

Fixed an issue where a door would not open during the Heights of Athim memory in the Regrets of the Dreadwolf quest.

The intended 2D cinematic scene now plays after the Shadows Crossing quest.

Fixed an issue where the path forward could become blocked in the A Murder of Crows quest.

Fixed a blocking issue during the In Entropy’s Grasp quest.

Companions are now present when loading the first autosave made in the Isle of the Gods quest.

The HDR Calibration setting is now saved correctly between game sessions.

Prevented multiple instances where Rook could get stuck while exploring Thedas.

One of the "Watcher's Robe" appearance variations is now correctly granted after completing the Disrupt and Conquer memory.

Fixed a place in Arlathan Forest where Rook could get stuck in a drowning loop.

Fixed instances where Rook forgot they already had the lyrium dagger and could not interact with treasure chests and altars.

Codex entries that were already read will no longer be re-marked as unread.

Fixed an issue where the scrollbar could get stuck in the Codex screen.

Enchantments on abilities are now reset correctly when Skill Tree nodes are reset.

The Crossroads’ Spirit Merchant now shows the intended faction reputation gained for whichever city was blighted when selling valuables.

Fixed a rare issue where some Skill Tree nodes were sometimes unable to be unlocked.

Some adjustments to the game credits.

That covers the notes for Dragon Age: The Veilguard Update 3. Be sure to check out our Shacknews review of the game and follow the Veilguard topic for further updates and news.