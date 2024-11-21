What to do with PDAs - Stalker 2 PDAs are common in Stalker 2 and will contain valuable information, but what do you do with them after you have them?

An item that you are likely to find regularly as you search through the Zone in Stalker 2 is the PDA. Nearly every character carries one, as it’s a good way to get information and stay up to date on what is happening in the zone, and it's one of the few pieces of modern tech that seems to work consistently there. But what do you actually do with them?

What to do with PDAs in Stalker 2

Source: GSC Game World

Most of the time, when you pick up a PDA, the information in it will transfer to your own PDA, populating as notes, marks on your map, and missions in your journal. After that, you are free to sell the PDA as you no longer need it.

They don’t usually bring in a huge amount of coupons, but they are better than nothing at all. If you need to hold on to a PDA for a mission or story reasons, it will be marked by a small symbol in the top left of the PDA’s icon in your inventory, so you will know not to sell it.

You can safely offload unwanted PDAs at any trader (marked by the bag icon on your map) and make a few coupons, however. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.