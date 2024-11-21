What should you do with broken weapons? - Stalker 2 Weapon upkeep in the Zone seems to be a real problem, so you'll need to learn to let go of the past.

Early in Stalker 2, it's going to feel like the most readily available resource is a broken weapon. Your weapons will lose durability and break, and it seems like ninety percent of the weapons you pick up from enemies will already be in the red.

What should you do with broken weapons?

Source: Shacknews

The best thing to do with broken weapons in Stalker 2 is just throw them away. Repairing weapons will cost a lot of money, and there appears to be no NPC that I have found who has any use for broken weapons, not even the technicians who you would think might offer you a small bit of cash to be able to break them down for parts.

Traders won't buy weapons that have hit red on the durability scale, so the best thing to do is use them for a while, let them hit yellow, use them just a little more, and then sell them. Repairing a weapon costs far more than selling it, so there is no money to be made in weapon refurbishment, sadly.

It might seem a little odd in a world where most games find some use for almost everything, but broken weapons should simply be discarded and replaced with functioning weapons that you find while looting or on the bodies of your enemies. This is all part of the difficulty and harshness of the world of Stalker 2, although I think it would be great to be able to break the weapons down for parts at a technician.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Stalker 2 page.