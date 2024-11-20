New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Where to find a silencer - Stalker 2

Track down some silencers and suppressors for your weapons so you can move and kill from the shadows without being seen or heard.
Sam Chandler
GSC Game World
1

Do you want a suppressed weapon in Stalker 2? Then you’re going to need to track down some of the silencer and suppressors that are hidden around the world. Some of them you’ll get from quests, while there may be some you can actually find. Not every suppressor can go on every weapon, you’ll need one for each type.

Where to find a silencer/suppressor

There are a lot of silencers/suppressors to find in Stalker 2 for the various weapon types you’ll be using. However, some of the first ones you can find are for simple pistols. You can find a silencer by helping a man in Garbage (the area to the north of the Lessor Zone) or by reaching the Detention Center by following the main story (also in Garbage).

Tactical Pistol Silencer: UDP Compact, M10 Gordon

Finding the Tactical Pistol Silencer in a chest
The Tactical Pistol Silencer is only useful on two pistols.
Source: Shacknews
A circle highlighting the location of a suppressor
Inside the farm shed on the eastern side are a jumble of breakable crates hiding a suppressor in a box.
Source: Shacknews

The Tactical Pistol Silencer for the UDP Compact and M10 Gordon can be found in Garbage, just across the broken bridge via the Northern Checkpoint in the Lesser Zone. Look for two farm buildings where the northbound road is intersected. There may be a man there being accosted by some raiders. Inside he’s got a stash and he’ll give you his silencer if you help him out.

Pistol Suppressor: PTM, APSB, Buket S-2, Zubr-19, Skif’s Pistol

Inspecting the Pistol Suppressor
The Pistol Suppressor works on Skif's gun.
Source: Shacknews
The player stands at the Detention Center in Garbage
Make your way to the Detention Center and speak with Star there to receive the Pistol Suppressor.
Source: Shacknews

The Pistol Suppressor for the PTM, APSB, Buket S-2, Zubr-19, and Skif’s Pistol can be found in the Detention Center in Garbage. This is located by following the main road east immediately after crossing the Northern Checkpoint bridge into the region. You will need to go here to meet Star as part of a main mission. This fella will give you a suppressed pistol, so just remove the attachment and add it to Skif’s gun.

Ideally, you’d use the Pistol Suppressor, as it can attach to Skif’s Pistol and his gun is a quest item, so it’s stuck in your inventory. You might as well use it. The good news is that there are ways to increase your carry weight if all these quest items are bogging you down.

Remember to attach the silencer or suppressor to your preferred weapon before you go shooting up the next facility. We’ve got more quest guides and item locations over on our Stalker 2 page.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

