Who to give the Ward Sensors to: Richter or Captain Zotov - Stalker 2

As part of Needle in a Haystack, you might need to decide whether to give the Ward Sensors to Richter or to Captain Zotov.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
A Needle in a Haystack has you tracking down Squint to find some Ward Sensors that went missing. While dealing with Squint is a separate issue, if you walk away with the Ward Sensors you’ll be left with a choice: Give them to Richter or Captain Zotov.

Give the Ward Sensors to Richter or Captain Zotov

Skif asks Richter for more information
Giving the Ward Sensors to Richter is one option.
Source: Shacknews

Giving the Ward Sensors to Richter or Captain Zotov is one of the first decisions you’ll make that will propel your allegiances down certain paths. These two are obviously opposing forces, so the reasoning here will come down to whose ideology you prefer the most at this point in time. However, there is a difference in the cash reward.

Giving the Ward Sensors to Captain Zotov will reward you with 1,000 coupons. Giving the items to Richter will result in 1,500 coupons into your pocket. Everything else remains much the same. It’s too early in the game for this decision to have much impact, and there are greater decisions later on that have immediate repercussions.

As for what to do with Squint, check out our guide on whether you should attack or help Squint. Similarly, we’ve got a guide on who to give the Orthodox icon to. You’ve got a lot of decision to make, Stalker.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

