How to hide or stow your weapon - Stalker 2 Blood runs hot and flows quickly in the Zone, so don't intimidate anyone if you don't need to.

Your weapon is arguably your most important asset in Stalker 2, but that doesn't mean you need to shove it in the face of everyone you meet. If you'd rather be a little more low profile in your dealings with other people, this is how to holster your weapon.

How to holster your weapon in Stalker 2

To holster your weapon in Stalker 2, you need to hit the H key on your keyboard. If you are playing with a controller, then hold the Y button instead, repeating the action to take the weapon back out. It is a good idea to put your weapon away when you first approach a settlement.

I've also had some interesting incidents with groups of enemies. Sometimes, they see me with a gun out, and they will instantly aggro, but if I am just carrying my scanner and bolt, then they seem to be acting like I am not a threat. It's frankly hard to say because there is little consistency in it, and it's hard to know how different groups of AI have been programmed in the game.

For the most part, a good rule is to wander the wasteland with weapons ready but tuck them away when you arrive somewhere new. After they know you, you should be able to walk around with your weapons out without significant incident.

