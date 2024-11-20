Stalker 2 compiling shaders, explained Patience pays off as waiting a little now should lead to a better performance while playing.

If you have just started up Stalker 2 on PC then you will be looking at a slowly ticking up percentage as your shaders compile. Don't worry, though; nothing is amiss.

Stalker 2 compiling shaders, explained

Source: Shacknews

As an Unreal Engine 5 game, compiling your Stalker 2 shaders on initial launch is just something that you need to do, and there is no way around it. How fast it takes will depend entirely upon your PC build, so if you barely meet those minimum requirements, you might need to wait longer than someone with a more powerful machine.

Your game will likely need to do a mild shader compilation each time you launch, but it won’t take long. If this is happening, then it seems likely that your shader cache size is too small for the game in your GPU settings.

If you don’t mind making changes to the shader cache size, you can do the following:

For Nvidia cards

Open the Nvidia Control Panel

Go to Manage 3D settings

Shader Cache Size - chance from disabled to driver default or driver default to a larger size.

For AMD cards

Open the AMD Software

Choose Gaming

Go to Global Graphics

Ensure Shader Cache is set to AMD Optimized

One important thing to keep in mind is that each patch for the game, or update to your drivers, is likely to force a fresh shader compilation as well, which can be a little annoying, but there isn’t really any way around it.

For the curious, the reason you want to compile your shaders like this in the first place is that it cuts out the need to do it as you encounter those same shaders in the game, which reduces issues like stuttering and hitching in games.

If you need more help with the ups and downs of survival in the Exclusion Zone, check out our Stalker 2 page.