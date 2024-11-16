How to complete the Professor of Cityburg Challenge in BitLife Fans of classic cartoons with sugar, spice, and everything nice will be happy about this week's BitLife challenge.

This week brings us a challenge to become a professor in BitLife. For the Professor of Cityburg challenge, you will also just happen to need to have some kids and do other things that may or may not be very reminiscent of a certain cartoon. Don't worry, though; something tells me people strong enough to protect us will be close if anything goes wrong.

How to complete the Professor of Cityburg Challenge in BitLife



Source: Shacknews

For the Professor of Cityburg challenge, you will need to do the following:

Be born a male in New York

Become a scientist

Father triplets

Own a primate

Have a 100% relationship with a cat

Be born a male in New York

This part is super easy, just start a new life and select male as your preferred gender and New York in the United States as your place of birth. After that, you'll need to start putting in the work early, so prepare to live a good life because you don't want a criminal record, as that might mess up a later challenge.

Become a scientist

To become a scientist, you will want to pay a lot of attention in school. Math and the sciences like chemistry, biology, and physics should all be a focus, so try taking part in any activity you can that will look good for your nascent career. Make sure you go to college and study either Biology or Chemistry. It can be surprisingly helpful to keep an eye on your health as well, as being sick can interfere with potential careers.

After that, check the Careers section when you get out of college, and apply for a job as a scientist when one pops up.

Father triplets

Triplets will require a willing partner, so get a girlfriend by using the dating app in the Activities menu. The main goal here should be someone with a high fertility rating, and after that, it's really just a matter of luck unless you are willing to hand over real-world money to get the Golden Pacifier item in the shop. This will allow you to select how many kids you wish to have.

This part of the challenge is a mild push toward getting folks to pay some money, but if you are patient, you will eventually get triplets without needing to do so.

Own a primate

To own a primate, you will need to visit the Exotic Pet Dealer in the Pets menu under Activities. This is only available to Bitizens, so you'll need to purchase the paid version of the app. Just keep visiting the store until they have a primate. This will include a Chimpanzee, Gorilla, Macaque, or Squirrel Monkey.

Have a 100% relationship with a cat

You can get a cat from the Animal Shelter, and you can check your relationship with them in the Relationships tab. Much like in real life, this is a better way than the breeder, as there are too many little cats out there already that need homes. Make sure you spend time with the cat and wash them, feed them, play with them, and do anything else you can that will increase your relationship. Avoid shouting at them or being mean to them, even when they misbehave.

And there you go. You should have completed the Professor of Cityburg challenge in BitLIfe. Definitely an awkward one this week that will require a lot of patience from free-to-play players.