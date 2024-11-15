New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to feed chickens in LEGO Horizon Adventures - Animal Catering

It's not all machine fighting and seeing the sights in LEGO Horizon Adventures; sometimes, you just need to feed the chickens.
Your community board in LEGO Horizon Adventures will give you all manner of ways to help the people of Mother's Hope and rebuild the town, but it won't always be obvious what you need to do. The Animal Gathering job asks you to feed the chickens with no explanation on where to find them, for example.

The chicken coop in LEGO Horizon Adventures

You will need two things to feed the chickens: chickens and food. This should not be a huge surprise, so let's focus on how we get each one. For chickens, you will need to visit any yard and build a Chicken Coop. You will need to have access to any Yard or a larger plot that also has a Yard.

Go to the blue light on the ground that acts as the customization menu and interact with it, then select "Chicken Coop" under the Yard option. Your chicken coop will appear, along with some small chickens running around near it.

The Hot Dog Stand in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Now, you need chicken food. You have two options here: you can set up a market or a hotdog stand, so find yourself another yard and get it set up. Now, from time to time, the market will drop some carrots, and the hot dog stand will drop some hot dogs. Pick them up bring them to the chickens, and throw them on the ground near them.

Stick around for a few seconds, and a chicken should eat the food. Just be careful because sometimes a nearby NPC might try to remove the food. If they walk toward it, pick them up and throw them away. Do this ten times in total to complete this challenge and earn those three lovely golden bricks when you return to the community board.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our LEGO Horizon Adventures page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

