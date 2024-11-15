How to feed chickens in LEGO Horizon Adventures - Animal Catering It's not all machine fighting and seeing the sights in LEGO Horizon Adventures; sometimes, you just need to feed the chickens.

Your community board in LEGO Horizon Adventures will give you all manner of ways to help the people of Mother's Hope and rebuild the town, but it won't always be obvious what you need to do. The Animal Gathering job asks you to feed the chickens with no explanation on where to find them, for example.

How to feed chickens in LEGO Horizon Adventures - Animal Catering



You will need two things to feed the chickens: chickens and food. This should not be a huge surprise, so let's focus on how we get each one. For chickens, you will need to visit any yard and build a Chicken Coop. You will need to have access to any Yard or a larger plot that also has a Yard.

Go to the blue light on the ground that acts as the customization menu and interact with it, then select "Chicken Coop" under the Yard option. Your chicken coop will appear, along with some small chickens running around near it.



Now, you need chicken food. You have two options here: you can set up a market or a hotdog stand, so find yourself another yard and get it set up. Now, from time to time, the market will drop some carrots, and the hot dog stand will drop some hot dogs. Pick them up bring them to the chickens, and throw them on the ground near them.

Stick around for a few seconds, and a chicken should eat the food. Just be careful because sometimes a nearby NPC might try to remove the food. If they walk toward it, pick them up and throw them away. Do this ten times in total to complete this challenge and earn those three lovely golden bricks when you return to the community board.

