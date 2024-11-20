Who to give the Orthodox icon to: Mityay or Pomor - Stalker 2 You've collected the Orthodox icon from the poppy field and now you need to decide who gets it: Mityay or Pomor.

Stalker 2 will force you to make a bunch of tough choices, and one of the first will be who to give the Orthodox icon to: Mityay or Pomor. Both of these men would like to keep the painting, and both of them give you a different reward if they get it.

Who to give the Orthodox icon to: Mityay or Pomor

After speaking with Mityay, you will be given a quest called The Poppy Field to go and find an Orthodox icon. When you reach the Poppy Field, you’ll also encounter Pomor, who would very much like to keep the icon instead. This then becomes a problem of who you should give it to. Firstly, here are the associated rewards:

Mityay will give you 1,000 coupons if you bring the picture back to him

Pomor will give you a nearly broken AR416 if you give him the Orthodox icon instead



Source: Shacknews



Who you give the Orthodox icon to will come down to personal preference. Depending how early on in the game you are, it might be worth having the Unknown Stalker’s AR416 as it might be the first weapon you find that uses 5.56x45 rounds. However, it only has 10 percent durability, meaning it is likely to break very quickly.

On the other hand, an extra 1,000 coupons (K) might let you buy a few more rounds for the weapons you have or even repair something you like. It’s also useful for upgrading your gear. Additionally, Mityay really wants the painting to remember his family by – are you going to feel good about giving it to someone else?

Where to find the Orthodox icon



Source: Shacknews



You can’t very well get your reward if you don’t first have the Orthodox icon. The icon is located in a root cellar on the western side of the field. You can either pay Pomor for the information or loot the bodies in the field and bring him the supplies. Alternatively, head to the icon on the map above to find a hole in the ground. Climb down the ladder and grab the portrait off of the shelf.

Whether you give the Orthodox icon to Mityay or Pomor will be completely up to you. Both rewards are pretty good, but for me personally, I sided with Mityay. The extra 1,000K meant more to me early in the game than a gun that was basically broken. Take a look at our Stalker 2 page for more help.