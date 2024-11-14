New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

What is the release date of Infinity Nikki?

Are you in the mood to put on a nice outfit and explore a magical world? Infinity Nikki might be for you.
Aidan O'Brien
PlayStation
1

Infinity Nikki is all about having a fun time dressing up and exploring a magical land. If that sounds like fun and a nice break from the latest zombie mode, high-octane action title, or complex strategy battle, then you are in luck because the game will be released soon.

What is the release date of Infinity Nikki?

Infinity Nikki and her friends
You will meet all kinds of weird and wonderful creatures in Infinity Nikki.
Source: PlayStation

Infinity Nikki will be released on December 5, 2024, for PlayStation, PC via the Epic Store, and Apple and Android mobile devices. In the game, you will play as fashion fan Nikki, who is whisked off to a secret land after discovering a magical dress. So far, the game seems to be pretty cozy, with the open world holding all manner of secrets and surprises.

One of the most interesting parts of the game is that your abilities will be dictated by the outfits that you wear. A certain dress will allow you to float, while another might help you in combat against the Dark Essence that appears to be causing some bother in the rather quaint world.

An isekai with a fashion-conscious central character who derives magical powers from her fits is a surprisingly interesting prospect, and it seems like a lot of the internet agrees, as there have been over thirty million preregistrations for the game so far. If you want to join in the fun, hit up the homepage and click the big Pre-Registration button to make sure you include yourself in the pre-reg rewards that are up for grabs.

We will be diving in on launch, so make sure you keep an eye on our Infinity NIkki page for more news and guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

