Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii details naval combat in latest reveals Players will gear up their ships to bombard other vessels on the high seas before picking out their crews for intense deck battle brawls.

With Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii set to sail into harbors in early 2025, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku are showing off exactly what kind of fun we’re going to be able to have in this game. It’s a pirate game, so naval gameplay of some form was bound to factor in, but it looks like we’re going to be engaging in full on combat on the high seas, complete with boarding and crew combat.

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio showed off the details of Like a Dragon naval gameplay and combat with a new series of details and screenshots this week. As we’ve seen teases of in the trailers, Goro Majima and his pals will commandeer a sea vessel at some point, the Goro Maru. However, it won’t just be a show piece and travel tool for the game’s adventures. You will modify the ship and staff your crew with allies with various abilities. You’ll want to be well-equipped to take part in naval bombardments and ship boarding battles.

Shiver me timbers! Batten down the hatches and prepare for epic pirate ship battles like nothing ye've ever seen🏴‍☠



It sounds like we’ll be fighting pirate ship to pirate ship with upgradable weapons and gear. However, it also sounds like a key part of such an endeavor is coming to play. We’ll actually board the opposing vessels and fight their crew and captains. And it sounds like crew will matter because Ryu Ga Gotoku mentions that some of them have defensive or offensive abilities and others can provide support like healing. Deciding who fits your playstyle will be important.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii moved its release date to dodge Monster Hunter Wilds in February 2024, but it looks like we’re in for quite the swashbuckling adventure. Stay tuned to the Like a Dragon topic for further updates and details.