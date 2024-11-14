How to get a feasting table in LEGO Horizon Adventures - Every Meal's a Banquet Your very first community board quest in LEGO Horizon Adventures might lead to some questions, so here is how to do it.

Early in LEGO Horizon Adventures, you will rebuild the community board in your ransacked town, which will give you a way to help the villagers overcome the cult attack. The first task, Every Meal's a Banquet, will need a feasting table, but you might be a little confused about how to get one.

How to get a feasting table in LEGO Horizon Adventures - Every Meal's a Banquet

The feasting tables hold all manner of goodies that you can eat with the villagers.

Source: Shacknews

To get a feasting table, walk down the steps to the right of the Community Board, and you will see a plot of land that you can customize. You may have done this earlier in the game, and if you were lucky, you may even have set up a feasting table here already.

Source: Shacknews

If you didn't, stand on the small blue light on the ground that acts as a customization menu and then select the Yard option. The first option will be Feast for 350 Students. Select this, and a feasting table will be built, which you can then sit at with some friends and enjoy a nice meal.

Just sit there for a few seconds while Aloy makes some eating noises and then hit any button to stand up again, which will complete the Every Meal's a Banquet task.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our LEGO Horizon Adventures page.