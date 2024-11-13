World of Warcraft teases Midnight expansion with player housing It's time to go home with the next expansion for World of Warcraft.

While there are still grand plans for the current World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, Blizzard is continuing to look ahead to the rest of the Worldsoul Saga. As part of the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, the publisher capped off a full breakdown of its latest plans for its long-running MMORPG with a tease for the next expansion, Midnight, and a reveal that among its features will be player housing.

There isn't much else to say about this World of Warcraft: Midnight tease. It only shows an Alliance Paladin settling down in front of his fireplace. In fact, it took the various Warcraft social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter), to clarify that this is in reference to player housing. Expect to learn more details in the future.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

As for what's ahead for World of Warcraft: The War Within, there's quite a bit. Siren Isle is the game's next content update and will feature epilogue quests for Dalaran and the Kirin Tor, as well as a new outdoor environment. The future 11.1 update will take players into the Undermine, where the goblin trade empire thrives. Players will get a new look at goblin society and also check in on the various goblin cartels, as well as some recognizable faces like Gazlowe, Noggenfogger, and others. This will set the stage for the new Operation: Floodgate dungeon and the Liberation of Undermine raid, the latter of which will take parties through an eight-boss dungeon fraught with danger from its owner, Gallywix.

There's a full roadmap laid out, all viewable from the World of Warcraft website. This includes a summer expansion reveal for World of Warcraft: Midnight. We'll be sure to keep an eye out for the latest WoW news, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.