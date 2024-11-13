Warcraft 3 Reforged gets 2.0 patch, Warcraft 1 & 2 get remastered today As part of the Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest, the first three Warcraft titles have been updated for a new generation.

The Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct isn't solely about celebrating landmark MMORPG World of Warcraft. It's about looking back at the franchise's roots. Blizzard is commemorating Warcraft's RTS early days by remastering the original Warcraft trilogy. That not only includes a 2.0 update for Warcraft 3: Reforged, it means remastering the first two Warcraft games as well. It's all part of the new Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest.

The Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest will include the latest build of Warcraft 3: Reforged and also throw in remastered versions of Warcraft, Warcraft 2, Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, and Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition. The games will feature an updated user interface, higher-resolution visuals, and updated Ranked Play modes. While remastered visuals are among the biggest features available for these games, purists or those curious about the old days can also toggle on vintage graphics for each title.

For Blizzard, it marks a continued commitment to stand behind Warcraft 3: Reforged, even after what can only be described as a disastrous initial launch. There were signs that the publisher hadn't given up on the game after a Ranked Play update was issued two years ago, but nothing further for the game was mentioned until now.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The whole Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest is available for $39.99 USD on Battle.net right now. We'll have more to say about today's Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, so keep it on Shacknews for further updates.