All Xaku Prime Relics in Warframe It's a special three-for-one deal this time in Warframe, as Xaku is getting the Prime treatment.

Xaku Prime has pulled itself together and arrived in Warframe. The Warframe, which is actually comprised of parts from three Warframes, has done the impossible, and the Prime version is now up for grabs if you are willing to pony up the dough or do a little grinding.

The Relics you will need to farm for Xaku Prime are Lith X1, Neo G8, Axi A19, and Meso E6. Finding them will allow you to farm the following parts:

Blueprint - Lith X1 - Rare

Chassis - Neo G8 - Uncommon

Systems - Axi A19 - Uncommon

Neuroptics - Meso E6 - Common

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Void Fissures are where you need to be if you want to unlock Relics.

Quick Relic farming is vital to getting everything you need as quickly as possible, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - This is a quick Capture mission that you should be able to finish in under a minute, and it is even quicker if you use a fast Frame. You essentially have a 100% chance of a Lith drop here, outside of the small chance for an Aya instead.

Meso Relics - Another Void Capture, but head for Ukko this time for a good chance of getting Meso Relics. A run of the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is also a good option.

Neo Relics - Yet another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. New players should head to Eris and the Xini node. You’ll still get Neo Relics, but it will prove to be less challenging for you as the Disruption mode at this difficult might be a bit much.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

Once you have the Relics you need, you then need to open them in Void Fissue missions. This can be done by going to the Navigation screen and selecting the Void Fissure missions from there. Select the one that matches the Relic type that you want to open. When in the mission, you need to kill the golden enemies and collect the Reactant they drop. Getting ten pieces will crack open the Relic. After that, finish the mission objective and exfiltrate.

If you want better odds of getting the part you want, then jump into the Recruiting tab in the chat and put together a group of people who are interested in opening the same Relic. You can pick rewards from a teammate’s Relic without interfering with their options, so feel free to grab something from them if it’s what you are looking for. Just make sure you are all running the same Relic at the same level (Intact, Radiant, Exceptional, or Flawless). You can alter those levels using Void Traces earned in the Void Fissure missions.

And there you go, everthing you need to know to get your hands on the Xaku Prime Relics. Be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.