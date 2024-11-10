How to get the Facet of Justice - Destiny 2 Unlock the Facet of Justice Prismatic Fragment in Destiny 2 and enjoy extra explosions!

The Facet of Justice might just be the last Prismatic Fragment you need in Destiny 2. This one is slightly more difficult to unlock than the others, as it involves solving a symbol puzzle. The difficulty will be in getting the right angle to see the symbols while carrying a heavy crystal and defeating waves of enemies.

How to get Facet of Justice

Facet of Justice is found in the Refraction, the small area between The Landing and The Blooming in The Pale Heart. The Fragment is unlocked via a symbol puzzle in a circular room. Reach this location by starting at The Landing fast travel point and moving toward the tunnels.

Reach the Refraction area to find a room where you'll unlock the Facet of Justice.

This is the tunnel you'll need to head toward to reach the area.

As you enter the Refraction, go through the round door into the caverns. Hug the left-hand wall but do not go into the part with all the Witness arms. Go past the doorway and look for the open gate into another lush cave.

The round doorway will be the entrace to the Refraction proper.

Hug the left-hand wall but don't jump up to the mirror door with all the Witness arms.

Drop down into the lower floor and walk through the blue crystals on the right. You will now be in a larger, circular room made of blue crystal. There is a chest chest in the middle of the room, three symbols stacked vertically behind it, and a Solar crystal above.

Drop down to the lower area and hang a right to find the room.

This is the room you're looking for. The three symbols represent the plates that must be slammed with the Solar crystal.

Solve the puzzle by collecting the Solar crystal and depositing it on the correct plates. Each plate will have a symbol in front of it on the interior wall that disappears if you take the crystal into the middle of the room. As such, you must carry the crystal around the balcony and look across the gap to spot a symbol or have a friend call out where the symbols are.

The symbols hang from the ceiling but tend to disappear. You'll need to match the symbol to the plates behind them. It can be tough to see what symbol matches which plate.

The three vertical symbols are the plates that must receive the Solar crystal. Find the symbols starting with the top one, deposit the crystal at the matching plate, and then do the middle symbol, and then the bottom symbol.

Once all three plates have had the Solar crystal slammed into them, a boss will spawn. Defeat the boss to be able to unlock the chest and unlock the Facet of Justice Prismatic Fragment! This Fragment offers the following benefit: While Transcendent, your ability final blows cause explosions. It also comes with a 10-point boost to Intellect.

With the Facet of Justice unlocked, there is still a bunch of other Prismatic Fragments to get. Unlock them all and complete your build so you can keep on fighting the good fight. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with The Final Shape.