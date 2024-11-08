New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NetEase dismisses two execs & seven other employees on bribery allegations

NetEase confirmed that police have taken the executives and employees into custody and are investigating money laundering charges.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Wikipedia
1

Police have detained two executives and seven employees of the NetEase company this week, following allegations of money laundering and bribery. The staff were part of NetEase’s esports division, as well as working on games such as Marvel Rivals and Destiny: Rising. The employees and executives have been dismissed from employment at the company as police investigate the matter.

Word of police arrests and NetEase dismissal of those detained came through Chinese news outlet Leifeng, with further reporting and confirmation from Bloomberg. In an apparent internal company memo, NetEase confirmed that executives Xiang Lang and Jin Yuchen were out of the company. Lang was head of esports and third-party publishing while Yuchen was overseeing publishing on NetEase’s Interactive Entertainment Group unit.

Art of heroes and villains from Marvel Rivals
Employees working on Marvel Rivals were among NetEase employees detained on money laundering allegations.
Source: NetEase Games

A NetEase spokesperson said that police are still investigating further possible leads on corruption within NetEase, but no further information would be shared at this time. However, Leifeng’s reporting also suggests that up to 1 billion yuan (or approximately $139.2 million USD) and around 28 different businesses may be involved in the alleged crimes for which NetEase’s former employees were detained. It is unknown if development on Marvel Rivals or Destiny: Rising, with which some of the employees were involved, will be affected.

With many details up in the air at this time, it will be interesting to see what further news comes out of the arrests at NetEase. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola