Pocketpair shares details of Nintendo lawsuit against Palworld

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company allege that Pocketpair infringed on three patents and are seeking 5 million yen in damages for each company.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Pocketpair
1

Following the lawsuit filed by Nintendo against Palworld developer Pocketpair, the latter has shared the details of what’s included in the suit. According to documents shared by Pocketpair, Nintendo alleges it infringed on three separate patents held by the Nintendo company. The lawsuit will seek damages of around 5 million yen for both Nintendo and The Nintendo Company.

Pocketpair shared the details of Nintendo’s lawsuit in a post on its website this week, detailing the terms laid out by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. The patents that are being targeted in the lawsuit - numbers JP7545191, JP7493117, and JP7528390 - all refer to creature collector game mechanics. The first two specifically feature the use and targeting systems for a thrown capture devices in a virtual space. The last refers to mechanics involved in rideable characters.

For infringing on these patents, Nintendo is seeking 5 million yen for itself and 5 million yen for The Pokemon company for the damages done, or around $32,000 USD in each case, plus fees and late damage payments on top of that. For its part, Pocketpair continues to insist that it will fight the lawsuits in court, echoing its original sentiment when the lawsuit was first announced.

“We will continue to assert our position in this case through future legal proceedings,” the Pocketpair company wrote.

So it seems Pocketpair and Nintendo are headed for a court battle. As we watch to see how the matter pans out, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

