Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 8: PlayStation November Savings

A few weeks ahead of Black Friday, PlayStation is offering some big deals on some of the latest titles. There's no discount on the base game, but the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 are on sale for the first time. On top of that, the Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Kollection is on sale for the first time and we also have some interesting deals on Monster Hunter Stories, Parcel Corps, and some other new releases from this year.
There isn't too much to get excited about from Xbox and Nintendo this time around, but Switch owners should definitely give Thank Goodness You're Here a look while it's on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Ultimate Edition - $87.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- November Savings
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $58.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $34.99 (50% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $22.49 (25% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Parcel Corps - $23.44 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $9.99 (60% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $14.29 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Quake 1+2 Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Sifu Premium Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $9.89 (34% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $16.19 (40% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Ultimate Edition - $23.09 (30% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $15.74 (55% off)
- Teardown Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Death Note Killer Within - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $23.99 (60% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $27.99 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox Family Sale
- Jusant - $14.99 (40% off)
- Construction Simulator Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rounds - $5.94 (30% off)
- Bugsnax - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cassette Beasts Deluxe Edition - $16.89 (35% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing - $4.99 (50% ff)
- Axiom Verge 1+2 - $10.49 (70% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Family Sale.
- ID@Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series
- Front Mission 2 Remake - $17.49 (50% off)
- Flock - $13.39 (33% off)
- Open Roads - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- Terraformers - $16.24 (35% off)
- Cocoon - $12.49 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $6.99 (65% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Dredge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - $19.99 (50% off)
- Windjammers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 8: PlayStation November Savings