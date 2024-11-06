New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 earnings call here

Tune in to learn more about Take-Two Interactive's latest financial quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

This afternoon, Take-Two Interactive will publish its earnings report for the second quarter of its financial year. If you’d like to hear what executives at the company have to say about the state of its business, you can listen to Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call here.

Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2025 earnings call

Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings call will take place today, November 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find the call on Take-Two’s investor relations website.

If you aren’t able to listen to the call live, you can expect to read any potential news and reveals from Take-Two Interactive here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

