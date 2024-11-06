Should you sell your valuables in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? You will find all sorts of valuables as you explore Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but they can be worth more than just money.

Like most RPG games these days, there are all manner of chests to open and things to pick up in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You will come across all manner of random items that fall into the category of Valuables, so let's talk about what you need to do with them.

What to do with your valuables in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It's a seller's market in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Valuables can be sold in Dragon Age: The Veilguard without worry. They exist for no other purpose and will not be tied to quests or missions in any way. Gifts that you can purchase for companions also do not end up in the valuable portion of your inventory, and you cannot accidentally sell a weapon or armor piece while getting rid of your valuables.

The really important question you should be asking yourself is, who are you going to sell them to? Valuables, when sold, will net you gold, but more importantly, they will help you build your reputation and increase the strength of a faction. Each valuable you sell them will earn you a few points of strength, so if you are lagging behind with a faction, you can give yourself a good boost by selling them loads of valuables.

You can find the store for each of the factions near the main fast travel portals at the following locations. Without venturing into significant spoilers, having the best strength level you can with each faction before you enter the last portion of the game is advantageous.

Veil Jumpers - Arlathan Forest

Shadow Dragons - Dock Town

Antivan Crows - Treviso

Grey Wardens - Hossberg Wetlands

Lord of Fortune - Hall of Valor

Mourn Watch - Necropolis Halls

Visit the above vendors and sell any valuables you have to them, ensuring you are helping earn the faction strength you need. The price of gold earned from all the items is static, no matter who you sell them to, so there is no loss of monetary reward for focusing on the faction strength aspect.

