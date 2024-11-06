Should you save the mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Not all choices are easy in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and sometimes you need to figure out what kind of person you want to be.

One of the first choices you need to make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard involves the blight and a very unfortunate mayor. This comes early in the game, and it feels like a big choice, so let's dive into it.

Should you save the mayor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Do you believe his story, or condemn him for his sins?

When you first arrive at D'Meta, you will discover a town overrun by blight. The people who remain seem under a spell, and after making your way through it, you discover the mayor, tied up in the blight and crying for help. You quickly realize the mayor has sold out the town and your friends.

You must decide if you want to save the mayor or leave him where he is. Should you have happened to pick the Grey Warden background, you would also have a third option, and you could banish him to the Grey Wardens instead. Now, the sad news is that this choice doesn't seem to matter at all, in the grand scheme of things.

Think of it as a tutorial choice, giving you a glimpse of the approval system and how that will work throughout the game.

Leave him where he is - Bellara and Harding will approve, and Neve will disapprove.

Save him - Neve approves, Bellara and Harding will disapprove.

Send him to the Grey Wardens - Neve will greatly approve, Bellara and Harding will disapprove.

Approval is an essential part of the romance system, so if you are already making goo-goo eyes at a companion, aim to impress them with your decision-making. Other than that, it doesn't seem to have any payoff. I kept hoping the mayor would show up later if you would find a reference to him, but it is not something I have come across during my time in the game.

