How to cook and eat food - Monster Hunter Wilds Feeling a bit peckish and looking for improved combat stats? Cooking and eating a meal in Monster Hunter Wilds will help.

Monster Hunter Wilds has done what we all hoped and created lots of mini cutscenes of your characters having a bite to eat. The food looks delicious, so if you want to know all about cooking and eating in the game, you came to the right place.

The grill a meal option in Monster Hunter Wilds lets you cook your own food.

You can cook food in a camp by entering your tent or out on the plains by using the portable BBQ grill. Both will allow you to cook the same foods, and there are no limitations on what you can do if you are not at your camp.

To cook in the tent, just interact with it, then go to the fourth menu on the right and select “Grill a Meal.” When you are out in the field, find a quiet spot where a monster won't attack you. Hold the left bumper button on your controller, then select Fixed Items and then the Portable BBQ Grill option. This will set up the BBQ and allow you to cook whatever you like.

On mouse and keyboard, just scroll up or down with the mouse wheel, and it will be in the mini-menu at the bottom right of the screen.

There are a few options on what you can do once you start cooking.

Recommended Meals

These are known recipes that the game will recommend to you. You can cook with only rations, which will result in improvements to health, stamina and one more boost based on the type of ration used (detailed below). You can also select “Add ingredients and cook,” which will result in a meal that will give you all of the above, improved resistance to damage, and some temporary food skills.

Custom Meals

Select your ingredients is an important part of cooking your meal and will impact the results.

These are meals that you create yourself, choosing the type of ration, additional ingredients, and finishing touches that make it up. The ration sets that additional buff you get alongside health and stamina.

Meat +2 Attack

Fish +4 Defense

Veggies + 2 Defense, +3 Resistances

The additional ingredients provide an extra 20 minutes to the duration (or at least the ones I have found did) and will also give you Food Skill as well. You can see the description of what the food skill does at the bottom of the screen.

Finally, the Finishing Touches give different elemental resistances, so pick the one you need most for the hunt you are about to embark on. They will also give you one final buff, such as increasing your overall healing. Once again, that can be found at the bottom of the screen.

You can save Custom Meals by opening the sub-menu and selecting "Edit Favorite Meals," and they will then appear under the Custom Meals section for quick and easy cooking. Once cooked, the meal is automatically eaten, and you can enjoy your increased combat stats for the duration.

For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.