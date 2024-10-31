Unable to connect to server R1 187-0-0:3 - Monster Hunter Wilds Unable to connect to the network in Monster Hunter Wilds open beta and receiving an error code? Here's what that means.

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is here and players are more than ready to dive in and get to hunting. However, there are some server connection problems that are cropping up, specifically one labeled R1 187-0-0:3. If you’re encountering this network problem, here’s what that means and what you might need to do.

The R1 187-0-0:3 error means the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is currently unavailable.

Source: Shacknews

The “Unable to connect to server R1 187-0-0:3” error for the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta means that the game is not currently available. You are likely trying to start the game before the beta start time (or even after the beta has finished). You might also encounter a simple “Unable to connect to network” error message.

Because the Monster Hunter Wilds beta is currently unavailable, your best course of action is to just wait a while until the start time. Once the start time rolls around, you should be able to load into the game without encountering a similar error code.

Keep in mind that the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is just that, a beta. Capcom is likely going to be stress testing the server capacity, which means you may run into other error codes or connection problems.