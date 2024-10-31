CWA labor union blasts Sony over Firewalk Studios & Neon Koi closures The Communication Workers of America claimed Sony is seeking to 'further its monopoly position in the video game industry.'

This last week, one of the biggest stories in the gaming industry was another closure with PlayStation shutting down Concord developer Firewalk Studios and the German-Finnish Neon Koi studio. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) labor union has taken massive issue with that, putting out a statement that it intends to combat what it sees as Sony engaging in monopolistic behavior.

The CWA put out its statement on Sony’s closing of Firewalk and Neon Koi this week, as shared by Game Developer. The group claimed that the studio closures continue to stress the importance of collective bargaining among industry employees, and that Sony’s actions suggest a concentrated effort to maintain a stranglehold on its corner of the video game market:

Sony's decision to dissolve studios outside their walled-garden of PlayStation-exclusive content, rather than making games that have to compete in the highly diverse and competitive mobile game market, should be a cautionary warning sign of Sony's interests in furthering their monopoly position in the video game industry.

After Concord's failure to gain traction, it was a short time between PlayStation shutting down the game, and then the studio.

Source: PlayStation

The CWA went on to signal that it would be engaging in efforts to raise concern about Sony’s market power with legislators and lawmakers:

CWA plans to raise the anti-competitive impacts of Sony's increasing monopoly and monopsony power with the appropriate antitrust regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders.

The CWA has had a heavy hand in aiding the video game industry in unionization, having helped a union organize within Sega of America. The group had also taken on executive leadership at Activision Blizzard several times over for its anti-worker and anti-union practices.

It will remain to be seen what effect the CWA has on Sony. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.