Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard open world? With Dragon Age: The Veilguard under the design of a new team of developers, things are a little different.

With Dragon Age: The Veilguard arriving after a ten-year gap since Inquisition, which was an open-world title, you might be wondering what kind of world design philosophy Veilguard follows.

Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard an open-world game?



Source: Shacknews

No, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is not an open-world game, but I would also hesitate to call it a linear experience, either. Instead, Veilguard follows a more modern take on things, offering you a central hub to operate out of and multiple smaller worlds and spaces to explore.

The traditional idea of the open world is that everything is interconnected with the need for a loading screen, and in Veilguard, this is not the case. You can fast travel between different areas, but each of those areas can present some mystery, need for exploration, multiple routes and secrets, and certainly is not a "one and done" experience on its own.

You will also find lots of quests in these areas, and your companions will give you plenty of reason to explore them further. So, it is not an open-world game, but there is certainly enough content and game space for about forty hours of play in a rush and anywhere up to 80 or so for the completionists out there.

