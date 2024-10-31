Every status effect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
As you might expect, status effects are an important aspect of combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Whilst there is some merit to the saying that violence doesn't solve everything, it certainly helps solve most things in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Understanding the combat system is essential, and one of its foundational elements is how status can affect your character and enemy characters.
Every status effect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Below, you will find a list of every status effect in the game and what it actually does.
|Transformation
|Location
|Bleeding
|Physical damage over time. Deals increase damage against health.
|Blighted
|While in a blight pool, Darkspawn enemies deal more damage and have increased Resistances, and you deal less damage and have reduced Resistances.
|Burning
|Fire damage over time. Deals increased damage against armor.
|Chilled
|Cold damage over time. Slows movement and attacks.
|Frozen
|Prevents the target from attacking or moving.
|Immovable
|Immune to physical reactions and interruptions.
|Interrupted
|Prevents the target from moving or attacking for a brief moment.
|Invulnerable
|Immune to damage of any kind.
|Knocked Back
|Target is pushed back by the force of the attack.
|Knocked Down
|Target is vulnerable and prone on the ground, unable to attack or move.
|Necrosis
|Necrotic damage over time. Deals increased damage against Barrier.
|Overwhelmed
|Target takes additional Stagger.
|Quickened
|Ability cooldowns refresh more quickly.
|Quietus
|A unique affliction that Emmrich uses to deal Necrotic damage over time to his enemies.
|Rejuvenation
|Applies healing over a period of time.
|Resistant
|Increase resistance to all damage types.
|Shocked
|Electric damage over time. Deals an equal amount of Stagger.
|Siphoned
|Necrotic damage over time that also returns a portion of the damage as healing.
|Stagger
|Pushes the target closer to the Staggered state, enabling Takedowns.
|Staggered
|Prevents the target from attacking or moving.
|Sundered
|Target takes increased damage from all sources.
|Vulnerability
|Reduce Resistance to specific damage types.
|Weakened
|Reduces damage from the target's attacks by a flat amount.
And there you have it, every status effect in the game and what they do. For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.
-
Aidan O'Brien posted a new article, Every status effect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard