Every status effect in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Whilst there is some merit to the saying that violence doesn't solve everything, it certainly helps solve most things in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Understanding the combat system is essential, and one of its foundational elements is how status can affect your character and enemy characters.

Below, you will find a list of every status effect in the game and what it actually does.

Transformation Location Bleeding Physical damage over time. Deals increase damage against health. Blighted While in a blight pool, Darkspawn enemies deal more damage and have increased Resistances, and you deal less damage and have reduced Resistances. Burning Fire damage over time. Deals increased damage against armor. Chilled Cold damage over time. Slows movement and attacks. Frozen Prevents the target from attacking or moving. Immovable Immune to physical reactions and interruptions. Interrupted Prevents the target from moving or attacking for a brief moment. Invulnerable Immune to damage of any kind. Knocked Back Target is pushed back by the force of the attack. Knocked Down Target is vulnerable and prone on the ground, unable to attack or move. Necrosis Necrotic damage over time. Deals increased damage against Barrier. Overwhelmed Target takes additional Stagger. Quickened Ability cooldowns refresh more quickly. Quietus A unique affliction that Emmrich uses to deal Necrotic damage over time to his enemies. Rejuvenation Applies healing over a period of time. Resistant Increase resistance to all damage types. Shocked Electric damage over time. Deals an equal amount of Stagger. Siphoned Necrotic damage over time that also returns a portion of the damage as healing. Stagger Pushes the target closer to the Staggered state, enabling Takedowns. Staggered Prevents the target from attacking or moving. Sundered Target takes increased damage from all sources. Vulnerability Reduce Resistance to specific damage types. Weakened Reduces damage from the target's attacks by a flat amount.

